Johannesburg - Johannesburg Central detectives arrested a 25-year-old Zimbabwean man for allegedly stabbing a woman to death, Gauteng police said on Sunday. The man was arrested at Vooslorus in Ekurhuleni at about noon on Sunday - a few hours after the murder - and the alleged murder weapon was recovered from the suspect, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

It was alleged that the suspect stabbed a 36-year-old woman once in the upper body at the corner of Melrose and Von Weilligh streets in Johannesburg Central at about 8am. Paramedics certified her dead on the scene. The motive for the murder was not yet known.

The investigation was under way and the suspect would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon. Police thanked the community for providing information that led to the arrest of the suspect, Mbele said.

African News Agency/ANA