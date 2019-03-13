File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Gugu Ncube, the daughter of prominent Zimbabwean politician Welshman Ncube, was arrested outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday after she had staged a nude protest. She had said she was protesting naked because “nudity is a sign of my dignity that l have been stripped off".

"I have nothing more to protect, my dignity."

Ncube added: “All l want is for President (Cyril) Ramaphosa to take note of the abuse I am suffering at the hands of UNISA and the South African Police.

“I want the University of South Africa (Unisa) management to show the country, Thuma foundation, Commission for Gender Equality and other interested parties, my resignation letter they claim I tendered. This is my demand.

“I was unlawfully manhandled out of my employment at Unisa for reporting my immediate boss for asking for sexual favours in exchange of my job,” said Ncube.

“I have seen corrupt police come to arrest me unprocedurally because my abuser has money to pay them. I will be heard,” said Ncube who had removed most of her clothes.

Wearing black knickers and a red top, Ncube held up a placard before she was arrested.

Police spokesman Captain Daniel Mavimbela confirmed the arrest, saying a woman "was arrested in the morning for public indecency, and she is still in custody."

