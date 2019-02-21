Johannesburg - Judgment is due today in the case of Elvis Ramosebudi, who is accused of plotting to assassinate senior South African government officials thought to have benefited from state capture.
The 33-year-old from Soshanguve is charged with incitement to commit murder and incitement to commit conspiracy to murder for allegedly planning to attack politicians in their homes and making their assassinations look like botched house robberies.
Ramosebudi, who was arrested during a sting operation by undercover police officers in 2017, headed up two little-known groups; The Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the White Monopoly Capitalist Regime.
Atul Gupta is one of the business people he approached to fund his coup plans, despite members of the Gupta family being targeted for assassination.
Other prominent names on Ramosebudi's list included former p resident Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzani, then-NPA head Shaun Abrahams, former Eskom bosses Brian Molefe and Ben Ngubane, then-SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and then-Co-operative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen.
