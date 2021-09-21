Zwartkops vaccination drive-through site still calling the shots, edging towards 25 000 jabs

Pretoria – Scores of people were on Tuesday queuing at Tshwane's first drive-through vaccination site at the Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion, to get the jab as the scourge continues to infect and kill people in South Africa and across the world. Community dentist, Dr Shouneez Omar, one of the numerous volunteers inoculating at the landmark facility appealed to community members who have not taken the jab to prioritise the injection.

“Vaccination is our first line of defence. That is what I can say. What else are we going to do in a pandemic? The healthcare front-liners have struggled enough in the hospitals,” said Omar. “Our healthcare system might collapse if we have another wave of the pandemic. So this is our first line of defence. We are seeing positive results. We are seeing less infection in people that have been vaccinated and they do not end up in hospital.” Picture: Yusuf Abramjee/Supplied South Africa on Monday reported 42 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the country’s death toll to 86 216.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 1,504 new Covid-19 infection cases were identified in the country. The current surge in Covid-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Leading social activist and volunteer at the facility, Yusuf Abramjee said despite being opened around a month ago, the site is sprinting towards 20 000 people inoculated.

Picture: Yusuf Abramjee/Supplied “Our target is to jab 25 000 people by October. Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the MEDC for Health in Gauteng [Dr Mokgethi] have repeatedly visited the site. This is the first drive-through to be opened in the City of Tshwane. The feedback has been great on social media,” said Abramjee. “People have been thanking the volunteers, the community [members] for the fast, efficient and friendly service we pride ourselves on. We have both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines. This site is open from 9 am to 3 pm from Monday to Thursday, as well as on Saturday.” He said from October 1, the site will now be opening only on Saturdays from 9 am until 3 pm.