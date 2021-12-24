GBV spikes in festive season: here’s practical advice for victims
CAPE TOWN - Violence against women and children usually spike during the festive season and as a result, non-profit organisation TEARS Foundation offers a 24/7 victim hotline providing practical advice for victims.
Nearly 43 000 calls from victims of gender-based violence (GBV) were recorded during 2020’s festive season, illustrating the spike in incidents during this period.
“Last year over the festive season, we were inundated with 42 962 calls for help for gender-based violence, which was a 57% increase from November 2020 and a 117% increase from October 2020,” says TEARS Foundation chief executive Mara Glennie.
“The majority of the calls TEARS Foundation received over the festive season were related to domestic violence and sexual assault,” she adds.
The organisation has provided practical advice during a turbulent period for victims which “can sometimes make all the difference,” Glennie says.
- The fault is not yours: Manipulation by perpetrators is part of the cycle of abuse and victims need to assure themselves that “there is nothing you could do or say that would make it okay for someone to hurt you in any way”.
- Don’t feel guilty: The feeling of guilt perpetuates feelings of shame and therefore often results in remaining silent about abusive relationships. “There is nothing to be ashamed of. You did not choose to be in a relationship with an abuser.”
- Take as much evidence as you can: In secret, TEARS advises taking screenshots of abusive messages, photos of consequences of physical abuse – all needed when making a police report. “Even if you have not written anything down before, write down what you remember from previous abusive episodes,” TEARS adds.
- Plan your move: This is largely regarded as the most important step for those involved in an abusive relationship. Do not inform the abuser you are leaving, practise getting out safely with your children. And keep an emergency bag with all your essentials – money, bank cars, birth certificates, medication and keys – in a safe and accessible place.
Dial *134*7355#, and or emergency press 2 and follow the prompts. A first responder will contact you. This service is free, or call the helpline 010 590 5920 of which standard rates apply. Or email [email protected]
