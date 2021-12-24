GBV spikes in festive season: here’s practical advice for victims

CAPE TOWN - Violence against women and children usually spike during the festive season and as a result, non-profit organisation TEARS Foundation offers a 24/7 victim hotline providing practical advice for victims. Nearly 43 000 calls from victims of gender-based violence (GBV) were recorded during 2020’s festive season, illustrating the spike in incidents during this period.

“Last year over the festive season, we were inundated with 42 962 calls for help for gender-based violence, which was a 57% increase from November 2020 and a 117% increase from October 2020,” says TEARS Foundation chief executive Mara Glennie. “The majority of the calls TEARS Foundation received over the festive season were related to domestic violence and sexual assault,” she adds. The organisation has provided practical advice during a turbulent period for victims which “can sometimes make all the difference,” Glennie says.