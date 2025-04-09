George Building Collapse: Minister blames safety breaches and oversight failures

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane said the devastating collapse of a building in George, Western Cape which claimed the lives of 34 construction workers was due to non-compliance with regulatory standards and blatant safety violations. Simelane released her findings during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The inquiry uncovered a series of regulatory shortcomings, lapses in technical responsibility, and failures in oversight that all played a role in the disaster. According to the minister, the building was listed on paper as a single storey while it was a multi-storey complex. She said names of officials and the contractor, Liatel, had been sent to the police to conclude their investigation.

The building collapsed in May 2024 and claimed 34 lives and left many injured. *This is a developing story [email protected]