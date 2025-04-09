George Building Collapse: Report reveals shocking negligence and regulatory failure

The tragic collapse of the Neo Victoria building in George on that fateful day in 2024, which claimed the lives of 34 people and left many more injured, has prompted a thorough investigation that exposes alarming negligence and corner-cutting by the project's developers. Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane presented the findings of this report on Wednesday, shedding light on a series of failures that led to one of the most catastrophic incidents in the country.

According to the report, the company responsible for the Neo Victoria project is accused of bypassing crucial regulatory processes, fundamentally undermining safety protocols designed to protect both workers and residents. Minister Simelane emphasised that these systemic failures encompassed multiple levels of oversight, revealing widespread non-compliance with the stringent regulatory standards set by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC). Simelane stated that by failing to declare its intention to construct a multi-storey building, the company breached NHBRC's policies that mandate full transparency about a home builder’s intended project scope and technical capacity.

The investigation further identified significant lapses such as late enrolment, inadequate inspections, poor material quality, skills adequacy of non-technical engineering persons, architects with professional bodies, municipal building approval process, material quality and structural deficiencies and numerous safety violations—all of which played crucial roles in the building's eventual collapse. Municipal Building Approval The investigation uncovered that the George Municipality approved the plans when the construction was already underway. This means the work on site started before approvals were finalised.

Homebuilder certification and homebuilder grading process The investigation into the certification process revealed significant irregularities in their registration. The company in question inaccurately presented its capabilities during the registration phase. It failed to declare its intention to construct a multi-story building. By bypassing this rigorous process, a company in question compromised its registration and certification of the project. Competency of artisans and other staff on site

There were gaps in the competency of key personnel. This included unqualified personnel who lacked formal qualifications in engineering or quantity surveying playing critical roles such as inspections. Inspection model The inspections carried out by the NBC personnel was marked by several lapses and failures that significantly compromised the regulatory oversight required for such a large-scale project. This included an official conducting an initial inspection eight working days after the project enrollment, exceeding the five-day window period in line with the NHBRC’s inspection protocol.

Geotechnical and Engineering Assessment deficienciesThe geotechnical report provided did not include crucial information such as trial pit locations, Dynamic Cone Penetrometer (DCP) test results and geological maps. This information is essential for foundation design and site preparation. Meanwhile, charges against implicated officials are expected to include serious allegations of dereliction of duty, misconduct, negligence, and misrepresentation in official inspection reports. In a bid to restore public trust, the NHBRC has suspended those officials linked to the investigation, marking a step toward accountability. [email protected]