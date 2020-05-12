Giant retailer sees surging demand for DIY hair, beauty products

Johannesburg – Shoprite Holdings said sales of beauty products, such as hair colouring kits and conditioners, have soared at its supermarkets as consumers turn to do-it-yourself treatments while salons remain shut.

South Africa started lifting some restrictions on May 1 following a five-week long lockdown. But under level 4 restrictions, hair and beauty salons are still closed.

As a result, Shoprite and its upmarket supermarket chain Checker have seen a sharp increase in demand for ethnic hair care, especially extensions, relaxers, conditioners and other treatments. Hair colour products have also gained in popularity, it said, without giving specific figures.

In cosmetics, sales of nail polish have risen dramatically, while face creams, cleansers and skin refreshers dominate sales of skin care. Shaving products, specifically men's disposables, are also growing strongly, the retailer said.

The surge could also be driven by many people who now have more time to do their hair and facials at home as many hair care processes usually take a considerable amount of time.