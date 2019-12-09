President Cyril Ramaphosa File picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been critisised for his intention to visit to Egypt on an official working trip at the time that South Africa is battling to keep the lights on and floods are wreaking havoc. Eskom earlier announced that South African was now on Stage 6 of load shedding, which means the blackouts will be more frequent and affect a lot more people.

In addition to this, the rain has been falling incessantly, causing floods and destroying people's homes as they battle the cold and blackouts.

However,a message from the Presidency that Ramaphosa would be visiting Egypt on Tuesday to participate in the Inaugural Session of the “Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development” on Wednesday seems to have driven many South African over the edge and they made it clear that it was wrong for the president to leave at the time that the country was in a crisis.

Some accused the president of running away from his country's problems, others said he did not know where his priorities lay while many others said he did not have the interests of South Africans at heart.