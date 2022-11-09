Give TikTok a break. Try IOL’s free puzzles

Apart from bringing the latest news from all over the country on a daily basis, IOL is now offering more to its readers. As we wind down for the festive season, IOL Puzzles has been launched to help you relax and de-stress, and also challenge yourself in a fun way.

According to IOL editor-in-chief Lance Witten, IOL Puzzles will bring its readers scores of word and number games on a daily basis. So, how does it work? Easy, peasy, just log onto the IOL website and register for FREE.

In a few seconds you will have access to your favourite puzzles, including Crosswords, Word Searches, Sudoku, and more. IOL Puzzles can be found under the features menu tab, and users can play unlimited puzzles, provided they register on IOL for FREE. Unlike Wordle, where you only get one chance a day to play, Puzzles is FREE 24/7!

Witten added: "IOL is among South Africa's most preferred destinations for news and content, and we want to strengthen this bond we have with our loyal readers by offering them even more. The addition of our Puzzles section is just one of the ways we are serving our audiences more of what they want." Check out IOL Puzzles here: https://www.iol.co.za/puzzles. Let us know what you think!

