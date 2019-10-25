Glitz and glamour draw young women into prostitution









File picture: Brenton Geach/African News Agency (ANA) Archive. JOHANNESBURG - Champagne, designer clothes, Peruvian weaves and getaway trips at the cost of your soul. Women who enter into relationships, usually with older, well-off men - many of them married - with the sole purpose of acquiring luxury items have found comfort in being referred to as "slay queens", rather than escorts or prostitutes. This is how a Natasha*, a former slay queen from Durban, described the lifestyle which she said has since left her dented, broken and empty. “The men often become controlling, aggressive and violent. Often times, they punish you by withholding money if you do not want to do what they command you to,” she said. Natasha said the peak of her time as a slay queen was when she was in varsity. And contrary to popular belief, she came from a stable home, with both parents who did the best they could.

“I dated older men because of the pressure in varsity. You are normally around kids who are wealthier and come from nice homes and there you are. It’s not to say that your parents aren’t providing - it is a matter of liking things.”

She maintained that the logic behind living the superficial life was that young women normally craved an Instagram life and it automatically opened doors to elite clubs and exclusive places. However, more often than not it was anything but a fairy tale.

“One of the men I was with would often insist that we have unprotected sex. His reason was that he was married and had kids and there was no way he was willing to put his wife’s life in danger. However, I discovered he was telling the same thing to his other female victims.”

Natasha recalled the moment that she realised that she was a slay queen and that was when she decided to contemplate, evaluate and reflect on her life.

“I was chilling at his place with his friends and one of them said 'you must get us your friends that are as hot, attractive and beautiful like you', and that is when it hit me that I was merely a possession of desire.”

Feeling ashamed, broken and dirty, Natasha decided to get a promotions job and that is what rescued her from the filthy underworld.

“To the young girls out there living this life, please realize and accept the families you come from. Know that there will never be enough, even billionaires are not happy being billionaires.” Natasha concluded.

A cognitive scientist who identified herself as Mbali Khoza said even though the family structure can influence one's behaviour, prostitution cannot be attributed to parents.

“There is no research that says people become slay queens because they are raised by single parents. I think that's a jump to conclusion kind of argument.

“For example, there are so many more people that come from single parent households who did not turn into slay queens... and I know people that come from a two-headed family that become slay queens and high class prostitutes.”

However, Khoza does agree that the nurture of a child can have effects on a person’s personality, disposition and temperament as much as nature does.

“The recent years' rave of exchanges of things that are of monetary for sex or intimacy has been around for many many years. It seems that the game is still the same, but the rules have severely changed.”

She added that much could be said about the cause of young women to falling into the world of being used by men for superficial possessions, but one that stands out the most is the pressure of not being able to afford what other people have on social media.

Ngaa Murombedzi, advocacy manager of a women and child abuse organisation stated that transactional sex was not a new thing, however, people in society were closed off to the severity to the point that it is now nicknamed.

“There are many factors that come into play - values and upbringing. Each person responds differently to traumas in their life so it is not just monetary.”

She added that the main issue was power play and one often underestimated the psychological impact that it had on the person who was powerless and on the receiving end of the abuse.

“Ben ten and cougar relationships, as well as blessers and blessees show that it is a power thing. These are an exploitative measure and as the younger and party is often exposed to STDs. We can deny that it is predatory.”

Young women remain in danger of being sucked into international drug trafficking and are at risk themselves of being trafficked.

In Gauteng as many as 500 women were reported missing in 2018.

* Natasha is not her real name

