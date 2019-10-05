International Union for Conservation of Nature reported that hunting, and in particular trophy hunting, has no place in conservation, according to the Campaign Against Canned Hunting. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The respected International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), based in Switzerland, has reported that hunting, and in particular trophy hunting, has no place in conservation, the Campaign Against Canned Hunting said on Saturday. The hunting industry had been very successful in foisting the hunting narrative onto the conservation community, the campaign said in a statement.

Using "stalking horses", such as the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the hunting fraternity had persuaded most of the global conservation structures that hunting was a tool of conservation.

In particular, "the hunting fraternity had infiltrated" the IUCN and ensured that the pre-eminent scientific authority made no decisions that impacted adversely upon hunting privileges, the statement said.

"Now, for the first time, a careful, comprehensive report by the IUCN ethics committee, an eminent international group of distinguished scientists, has reported that hunting, and in particular trophy hunting, has no place in conservation. Hunting agencies which currently control the narrative in IUCN should logically therefore be thrown out of the IUCN."