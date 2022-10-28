Good news! Load shedding has been suspended this weekend

Durban - Power utility Eskom announced that load shedding would be suspended at midnight.
In a statement, Eskom said the lower weekend demand has made it possible to suspend load shedding from midnight tonight until Monday.
“Since Thursday morning, Eskom teams have returned a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and two units at Tutuka power stations.
“We currently have 6234MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 779MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
Stage 2 load shedding will continue until 4pm on Friday and increase to Stage 3.
On Monday, Stage 2 will begin promptly at 5am until 4pm, and thereafter, Stage 3 will be implemented until midnight.
Eskom said a statement would be released on Sunday afternoon about the week ahead.
In addition, they would communicate if any changes happened over the course of the weekend.
Eskom reminded consumers that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.
IOL