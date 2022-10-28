Good news! Load shedding has been suspended this weekend

In a statement, Eskom said the lower weekend demand has made it possible to suspend load shedding from midnight tonight until Monday.

“Since Thursday morning, Eskom teams have returned a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and two units at Tutuka power stations.

“We currently have 6234MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 779MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Stage 2 load shedding will continue until 4pm on Friday and increase to Stage 3.