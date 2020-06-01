Good news on hunting, fishing and game drives on level 3

South Africans, especially those who enjoy spending ample time outdoors, will welcome the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries' lockdown level 3 directive. Hunting, self-drive visits to private or public game reserves and national parks as well as recreational fishing are among the permitted activities between 6am and 6pm. “All fishing, including recreational fishing, is permitted with the exception of charter fishing,” said Minister Barbara Creecy on Monday. However, fishers must ensure they have a valid permit. All regulations relating to social distancing, health protocols, movement and the prohibition of groups and gatherings apply. Wildlife auctions can take place online. Live auctions comprising not more than 50 people may be held, where online auctions are not possible.

Subsistence hunting for food with the necessary permits is also permitted, as well as self-drive excursions in public and private game reserves.

SA National Parks will publish a list of access-controlled parks that will be opened to visitors in the coming days. Visitors to national parks are advised to book and pay online before going on a game drive.

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park will as of today be getting the park ready for visitors. Besides staff returning to work, deep-cleaning of the offices and public facilities have started.

“While we understand that many nature lovers are keen to get back to our national parks and game reserves, it would be prudent to wait until the relevant authorities are comfortable with their state of preparedness to welcome visitors,” said Creecy.

“All the usual protocols with regard to social distancing, hand-sanitising and wearing of masks will apply at all times,” she added.

More details on the directions are contained in the Government Gazette that will be published this week, Creecy said.

SANParks said in a statement on Sunday "open access parks, namely Golden Gate National Park (in the Free State) and Table Mountain National Park (in the Western Cape), with the exception of Boulders Beach and Cape Point, will allow access to visitors from 1 June".