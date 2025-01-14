GOOD NEWS: Your green barcode ID book is safe...for now

It is good news for those South Africans still holding onto their green barcoded Identity Documents (ID). The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that green barcoded Identity Documents (ID) will remain in use until further notice.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber's comments come after his Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza's alluding that the green ID books, referred to as 'green mamba's' being phased out by the end of the 2025, created panic. According to reports, Nzuza stated that the current ID books are subject to identity theft and also credit fraud and would be phased out by the end of this year. However, Schreiber said Nzuza had been misquoted.

"Home Affairs will work flat-out this year to ensure that all South Africans are able to obtain smart IDs as part of our vision to deliver Home Affairs @ Home, including by expanding our existing cooperation with banks, introducing home deliveries, making smart ID available to all citizens, and launching new online channels as part of our vision for digital transformation," the minister said ina post on X. He added; "But it is only after this has been achieved, that we will make an official announcement on the phasing out of the green ID book. In the meantime, if you are able to, please do get a smart ID to protect yourself from the vulnerabilities of the green ID book." Speaking to eNCA, Schreiber explained that the ID books remain valid until his department makes an official announcement.

Schreiber said within this year, the DoH is hoping to end the issuing of new green ID books as this is an internal target, he added. Schreiber said there is no reason for panic as the green ID books remain valid for this year and beyond. "We want to make sure that all of the ID books that we issue going forward will be in the form of the smart ID," the minister said.