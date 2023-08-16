Government is coming after your ‘skyfs’: What you need to know about the new Tobacco Bill

The way South Africans consume and purchase tobacco products are set to undergo a radical change that is currently before the Portfolio Committee on Health passes muster and becomes law. The bill which is being deliberated could reshape the very fabric of South Africa’s tobacco and electronic delivery systems industry.

The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, colloquially known as the Tobacco Bill, tabled on December 9, 2022, according to Yolandi Robberts, and Zimkhitha Mhlahlo, of the law firm, Webber Wentzel, is not just another piece of legislation, but a reflection of the government's intensified efforts to bolster public health measures and curtail the prevalence of tobacco use and nicotine addiction. A New Era of Regulation The Tobacco Bill is not merely a revision; it's a revolution. It seeks to impose enhanced regulations on the sale and advertising of traditional tobacco products, such as cigarettes and cigars. Moreover, it aims to introduce new regulations for electronic delivery systems, a sector that has, until now, remained largely unregulated in South Africa.

One of the most striking features of this bill is the introduction of standardised packaging requirements, often referred to as plain packaging. This means that the vibrant, brand-specific packaging we're accustomed to will be replaced by a uniform design, devoid of any "brand elements" like logos, slogans, and recognisable colours. The only permissible information would be the brand and product name in a standard colour and typeface, accompanied by other allowed details such as health warnings. The Global Context This isn't the first time a nation has ventured into the realm of standardised packaging. Australia and the UK have previously tread this path. Australia's Tobacco Plain Packaging Act of 2011, which mandated graphic imagery of the harmful effects of smoking on uniform dark brown packaging, faced constitutional challenges but was ultimately upheld.

The UK followed suit, and their regulations also withstood constitutional scrutiny. Between 2018 and 2022, the World Health Organization highlighted that numerous countries have adopted similar legislation. However, in South Africa, the introduction of standardised packaging is poised to ignite fierce opposition. Critics argue that it infringes upon trademarks, which play a pivotal role in preserving brand originality and fostering consumer loyalty.

Economic Implications According to Robberts, a partner at the law firm and Mhlahlo, an associate, the Explanatory Memorandum to the Tobacco Bill might suggest no financial implications for the State, but many industry experts and stakeholders vehemently disagree. If the bill undermines the profitability and sustainability of the tobacco industry, it could have repercussions on the national fiscus. There's also the looming threat of bolstering the illicit tobacco industry, potentially counteracting the legislature's intentions. Ministerial Might The Tobacco Bill bestows upon the Health Minister extensive powers to dictate regulations, especially concerning the packaging of tobacco products and electronic delivery systems.

The exact nature of these regulations remains shrouded in mystery, as they lie solely at the Minister's discretion. This ambiguity spells significant uncertainty for the industry, the attorney’s argue. While the bill's foundation may be rooted in genuine health concerns, questions arise about the proportionality of its more stringent measures.