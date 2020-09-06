Government reports over 1 600 new Covid-19 cases as pandemic surge declines
Johannesburg – The Health Department, as of Sunday, reported that a cumulative total of 638 517 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had been recorded with 1 633 new cases identified.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 800 190 with 16 367 new tests conducted since the previous report.
The Department, in a statement released by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, regrettably reported 110 more Covid-19 related deaths: 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Gauteng, seven from Eastern Cape, nine from Free State, one from Western Cape and 38 from Mpumalanga, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 14 889.
The Department extended condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thanked the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Recoveries in the country now stand at 563 891 which translates to a recovery rate of 88 percent.
Mkhize said the Covid-19 pandemic surge was declining with fewer positive cases being reported. “As we speak now we can say as South Africa the surge is behind us,” Mkhize told the National Assembly, during questions to Ministers in the Social Services cluster.
He said the number of positive cases had dropped from 27 percent to 14 percent and this has allowed the government to open the economy and move to Level 2.
The Health Minister said despite some of the opposition parties attacking the government on the implementation of the lockdown, it was a necessary measure to deal with the spread of the virus.
IOL