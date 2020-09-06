Government reports over 1 600 new Covid-19 cases as pandemic surge declines

Johannesburg – The Health Department, as of Sunday, reported that a cumulative total of 638 517 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had been recorded with 1 633 new cases identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 800 190 with 16 367 new tests conducted since the previous report.

The Department, in a statement released by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, regrettably reported 110 more Covid-19 related deaths: 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Gauteng, seven from Eastern Cape, nine from Free State, one from Western Cape and 38 from Mpumalanga, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 14 889.

The Department extended condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thanked the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Recoveries in the country now stand at 563 891 which translates to a recovery rate of 88 percent.