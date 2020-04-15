Government steps up campaign against fake news with hi-tech solution

Cape Town – The government has put mechanisms in place to enable it to act faster in curbing digital misinformation and fake news for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

“We are stepping up our campaign against digital misinformation, particularly in relation to Covid-19 and related actions such as the national lockdown,” Acting Minister of Communications Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday.

“We also need to remind South Africans that spreading fake news or disinformation about Covid-19 is a punishable offence. Arrests have already been made and they will continue if people persist in spreading fake news."

A hi-tech monitoring and evaluation process has been put in place to assess complaints and reports from the media, the public and other sectors of society, with the ability to take down fake news items on a range of platforms and submit cases to the SAPS for investigation and prosecution.with

The solution is the result of a collaboration between the Communications Department, the Government Communication and Information System, Media Monitoring Africa and the CovidComms volunteer communication network.