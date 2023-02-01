Government to ink R1bn deal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur in hope of attracting tourists to South Africa

The South African government plans to sign a nearly R1 billion deal with English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the hopes of attracting tourists to the country. This is according to a report in the “Daily Maverick” today which revealed that the South African government, through its marketing agency SA Tourism, is preparing to ink a deal worth R910 997 814.75

According to the report, the deal is proposed for 36 months and the first presentation of the plan was apparently given by SA Tourism’s acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, on January 27. The “Daily Maverick” story alleges that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is eager for the deal to be sealed before the impending Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa moves her out of the tourism portfolio, as is expected. According to a PowerPoint presentation on the proposed deal that “Daily Maverick” has in its possession, the total value of the sponsorship deal between SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspur FC would be £42.5 million over three years — which converts to R910 997 814.75, or just under a billion rand.

“Daily Maverick” alludes to the deal being announced by Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on February 10. According to the publication, the first PowerPoint presentation explains that Tottenham Hotspur – the home of England captain Harry Kane and colloquially known as Spurs – is the “8th most valuable football club brand globally”. It notes that SA Tourism would be following in the footsteps of other “DMOs” – destination management organisations, which promote locations as travel destinations – in signing a sponsorship deal with a Premier League soccer team.

It lists Abu Dhabi’s sponsorship of Manchester City, Malta’s sponsorship of Manchester United and Rwanda’s sponsorship of Arsenal as similar deals. The £42.5m deal would run from as soon as February 2023 to June 2026, with the option to extend for another year. The presentation claims that in exchange for this R1bn investment, SA Tourism would receive media exposure to the value of £277m, or almost R6bn.

