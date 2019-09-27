The Department of Basic Education has denied that the General Education Certificate (GEC) was a school leaving certificate after reports that pupils will in the future have a choice to exit school at Grade 9 instead of Grade 12.
The department said the reports were a misrepresentation of what Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday when she was addressing the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
It had been reported that Motshekga had told the delegates that a framework was underway to introduce GEC, which would allow pupils to exit schooling before Grade 12.
“The field trial for the general education certificate at the end of Grade 9 is scheduled for completion at the end of July 2020.” she was quoted.
However, the statement said what the minister was quoted to have said was further from the truth.