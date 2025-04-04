Groundbreaking HIV cure trial at UKZN reveals hopeful outcomes for patients

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Friday, April 5 is set to host an engagement session on the groundbreaking HIV cure trial conducted in Durban, South Africa. This pioneering trial, the first of its kind in Africa, has shown significant progress in the fight against HIV, with promising results that could pave the way for more effective treatments.

The study, led by Professor Thumbi Ndung’u from the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), tested an innovative combination immunotherapy approach aimed at reducing or eliminating hidden traces of HIV in the body. This research has led to the hopeful finding that 20% of participants were able to maintain viral suppression without relying on antiretroviral therapy (ART) for up to 18 months. The trial, presented at the 2025 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in San Francisco, marks a major milestone in HIV cure research.

It stands out not only for its scientific achievements but also for focusing on women, a group disproportionately affected by HIV but often underrepresented in cure-related studies. Moreover, the trial demonstrates the feasibility of conducting complex HIV research in resource-limited settings, an essential aspect of addressing the global HIV epidemic. In the trial, 20 women were enrolled, with most participants receiving ART shortly after acquiring HIV. After their viral load was controlled, they were given immune-boosting therapies to enhance their immune response. According to Ndung'u, the results were promising, with 30% of participants staying off treatment for nearly a year, and 20% remaining ART-free for the entire 55-week trial. Four participants in particular have continued to suppress the virus even after the trial ended, with an average follow-up period of 1.5 years.

Ndung’u commented on the significance of the findings, saying, "While this treatment approach didn’t work for most participants, it is still a significant development in HIV cure research. Studying how the 20% managed to control the virus on their own will help scientists develop better strategies and improve future treatments." ''This trial is also significant because it proves that complex HIV cure research can be successfully conducted in resource-limited settings where the need is greatest, and highlights the importance of including African populations in global scientific advancements,'' he said. UKZN, in collaboration with AHRI, the Office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, and the Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence (SANTHE), will provide a platform for the scientific community to discuss these findings further at the engagement session at the UNITE Building, UKZN Howard College Campus.

During the event, Professor Busisiwe Ncama, UKZN's Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Health Sciences, will deliver a welcoming address, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in HIV cure research. "This trial proves that Africa is at the forefront of groundbreaking HIV cure research," said the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Corporate Relations Department in a statement. ''The trial’s success marks a major step forward in global efforts to find an HIV cure, particularly in resource-limited settings where the need is greatest.''

Ndung'u and his team will present the trial's key findings, showcasing the potential of combination immunotherapy as a promising path forward in the global fight against HIV.