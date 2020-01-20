Fire-fighters put out the fire caused by alleged cash-in-transit robbers who burnt a cash van and the blaze spread to a nearby vehicle. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Two security guards were wounded on Monday evening when a number of men attacked them during an alleged cash-in-transit heist in the north of Joburg. The incident happened on Malibongwe Drive, near the R114, just on the outskirts of Cosmo City.

A number of unknown suspects are believed to approached the cash van and blew its doors off.

They are also said to have started a fire which engulfed both the van and a light motor vehicle next to it.

ER24's Ross Campbell said the Lanseria Fire Department was already tackling the blaze when they and Cosmo City Fire arrived on the scene at 18:45.