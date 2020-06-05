Gun Friendly SA 'has had enough of Cele trampling on their rights'

Gun Friendly SA has had enough of what it perceives to be Police Minister Bheki Cele's "ill treatment of lawful gun owners for more than 10 years".

What has further enraged them is that Cele is now "going to fight very hard to take away our self-defence firearms", but they will have none of this.





Accusing Cele of "adding insult to injury", Gun Friendly SA said it "will expose your trampling of our civil rights".

"From now on we will be exposing this mistreatment to the media, public and the police portfolio committee in Parliament directly. They will receive weekly reports of abuse and maladministration and we have every intention to name and shame the offenders. "SA gun laws are amongst the strictest in the world, yet we suffer under maladministration and illegal treatment by the police. You ignore High Court orders that forbid: * Disabling the SAPS computer systems for renewals. * Raid the homes of private citizens to illegally confiscate guns. * Refuse licences to completely qualified applicants. * Appeal every court decision against SAPS. * Ignore service standards set by the police portfolio committee. * Harass lawful gun dealers. * Interpret and amend the law and regulations to suit your agenda. * Draft irrational directives. * Encourage animosity and distrust between lawful citizens and the SAPS staff who are charged with serving us. "Covid-19 has shown us what you think about our civil rights, and the public sees you for the bully that you are. You have made this a personal fight." IOL

"Mr Cele, you have pushed us to the brink. A government that cannot protect its own people has no right to deny that people the right to defend themselves," Gun Friendly SA said in a statement on Friday.