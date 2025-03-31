Gwarube calls for action against gender-based violence at Uyinene Mrwetyana Memorial Lecture amid calls for justice in Cwecwe's case

In an address at the annual Uyinene Mrwetyana Memorial Lecture held at Kingswood College in the Eastern Cape, Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, reflected on the pressing issue of gender-based violence, ignited once more by the recent tragic case of seven-year-old Cwecwe who was allegedly raped at her school in Bergview College. Addressing the growing concerns surrounding gender-based violence and femicide in the county, on Monday, Gwarube emphasised that while anger is a natural response, it is insufficient without corresponding action to confront these alarming issues head-on.

The Minister's comments came as the nation grapples with the aftermath of Cwecwe’s traumatic experience, which has sparked widespread outrage on social media and beyond. Her case has reignited debates surrounding the systemic failings in protecting the vulnerable and safeguarding their rights, particularly in educational environments where such tragedies should have no place. Gwarube pointed out that the day was not only about honouring Mrwetyana, but it was also a day to facilitate conversations among the public on how to fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). Mrwetyana, a former student at the University of Cape Town, was raped and bludgeoned to death in Claremont in 2019 by a former Post Office employee Luyanda Botha.

"Uyinene was to all of us a call to action, a moment to reflect on the unacceptably high levels of violence against women and children in our country, and a moment to acknowledge that the government failed her as it fails countless women and young children on a daily basis," added the Minister. Meanwhile, education activist, Hendrick Makaneta said the crime against Cwecwe was deeply concerning and a stark reminder of the systemic failures that perpetuate violence against children, particularly girls. "The safety and well-being of our children are non-negotiable, and it is our collective responsibility as a society to ensure that they are protected from harm. We owe it to Cwecwe and her family to ensure that justice is served, and that no child ever has to endure what she went through. Let us stand together to demand justice for Cwecwe and to create a safer, more just society for all our children," added Makaneta.