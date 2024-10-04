Have you heard? The Lotto jackpot stands at a guaranteed R65 million

The National Lottery Ithuba has confirmed that the Lotto jackpot this Saturday, October 5, 2024, is a guaranteed R65 million. The Lotto jackpot has rolled over 17 consecutive times.

While one won the Lotto jackpot on Tuesday (October 2, 2024), one individual did have five correct numbers and walked away with R141,233.50. The Lotto Plus 1 for the same draw is an estimated R5 million and the Lotto Plus 2 is an estimated R9 million. Ithuba said it was still searching for the winner of the R8.5 million Lotto Plus jackpot.

The winner purchased their R50 quick pick winning ticket from uSave in Nomathamsanqa in Addo in the Eastern Cape. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are excited that the Lotto jackpot has increased to this life-changing prize, and we wish all National Lottery participants the best of luck as they select their potentially winning numbers.“ Ticket sales for the draw will close at 20:30pm on Saturday.

In March this year, the winner of the R40 million Lotto jackpot spent R100 on their ticket and played via the Standard Bank platform. They said the winner attested to being a regular player of both Lotto and Powerball and had to check their numbers three times after receiving a notification from the bank confirming their jackpot victory. So what does the winner plan on doing with their millions?