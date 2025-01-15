Hawks brigadier arrested for corrupt bid to influence investigating officer in case against a councillor

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, on Wednesday arrested one of its senior officers, Brigadier Mapome Mohajane, aged 54, on allegations of corruption. The senior officer, stationed at the Hawks' head office in Tshwane, is accused of attempting to influence a police investigating officer involved in a case against a councillor in Limpopo.

“The incident occurred on January 14 2022, when the accused (Mohajane) approached the complainant, a fellow police officer, and requested assistance in helping a councillor who was facing a criminal investigation. The complainant, who was the investigating officer on the case, was promised tenders and future favours in exchange for his assistance,” said Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale. She said Mohajane allegedly offered to use his connections at the police's head office to secure a promotion for the investigating officer if he complied. Following an investigation, the senior officer was arrested and charged with corruption. He appeared before the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was released on R10,000 bail. The case was postponed to March.