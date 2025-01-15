Hawks brigadier arrested for corrupt bid to influence investigating officer in case against a councillor

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, on Wednesday arrested one of its senior officers, Brigadier Mapome Mohajane, aged 54, on allegations of corruption.
The senior officer, stationed at the Hawks' head office in Tshwane, is accused of attempting to influence a police investigating officer involved in a case against a councillor in Limpopo.
“The incident occurred on January 14 2022, when the accused (Mohajane) approached the complainant, a fellow police officer, and requested assistance in helping a councillor who was facing a criminal investigation. The complainant, who was the investigating officer on the case, was promised tenders and future favours in exchange for his assistance,” said Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale.
She said Mohajane allegedly offered to use his connections at the police's head office to secure a promotion for the investigating officer if he complied.
Following an investigation, the senior officer was arrested and charged with corruption. He appeared before the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was released on R10,000 bail. The case was postponed to March.
“The Hawks remain committed to upholding the law and maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability. No one, regardless of their position or rank within the Directorate, will be allowed to undermine our core values or the trust the public places in us," said Mogale.
Meanwhile, national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrest, emphasising that the arrest of a senior officer highlights the Hawks’ zero-tolerance stance on corruption.
“Corruption, in any form, will not be tolerated within our ranks, no matter the seniority or position of the individual involved. The Hawks will continue to fight crime with the utmost integrity and professionalism, ensuring that those who breach our ethical standards are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Lebeya.