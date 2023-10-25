Heads up moms, dads: These toys will top kids’ wish lists this festive season

Toys that centre on family play and pop culture, as well as minis and collectibles, are predicted to top the ‘most wanted’ list for children and tweens this festive season. Nostalgic and interactive toys, and those that revolve around roleplaying and imaginative play are also set to be huge.

From Barbiemania and Disney’s 100th anniversary to the return of the ‘90s with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, and Sonic the Hedgehog, Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us, says pop culture is translating to toys in a very engaging way. After months of sourcing, testing, and predicting trends, the retail giant showcases top toy trends that stimulate imagination and growth, as well as encourage family and interactive play across several age groups. “This year’s festive season has more ways to play with new entrants and brands as well as different targeted age groups. We recognise that the holiday season is about bringing the family together and this has been one of the key focuses as we source our ranges.”

Although life is busy, the range of family play products on offer brings life back to basics with games and puzzles, she says. An example is the Twister Air which combines family play, getting the body moving with technology, honing gross motor skills, and keeping the mind and body active. Twister Air. Picture: Toys R Us “Consumers are driven more than ever by experiences, and parents are looking for value and toys that give their children memories outside of the digital world. We’re seeing kids of all ages most interested in quieter and comforting toys.”

Stress-relieving toys that transcend age are also seeing a rise in this year, and include LEGO, dollhouses, and role-playing games. “The trend of creating shows no signs of slowing down as toys like the Kenwood Mixer, which is just like the real thing, allow kids to partake in daily meal preparation and learn about healthy living.” LEGO and the Cool Maker Stitch ‘n Sew Style Fashion will also hit the top of wish lists.

In addition, popular movie franchises and shows will have a benefit to the physical products in store. “We certainly can’t overlook Barbie which has been one of the most popular, prolonged trends of the year and is showing no signs of slowing down.” The retailer has also sourced more toys that cater to the new generation of tweens, including fidget and sensory toys, collectibles, arts and crafts, as well as tech toys.

“The launch of an exclusive brand in WOW generation aspires to the creative, tech, and fashion child, while our older aged products in technical remote-control cars, drones, and gel blasters will find the tweens outdoors playing longer with new interests. “Bitzees is a new and interactive toy which takes virtual pet playing on a handheld gaming device to new levels and is one of the most wanted toys for this season.” Similarly, Jacoby says nostalgia is at an all-time high, so parents should look out for re-launches, re-vamps, and twists on toys from the past.

“The Y2K nostalgia trend will continue with ‘Kidults’ seeking out toys from their past. Toy purchases this year will go beyond just the kid market into young adults looking to reconnect with their youth. Whether it’s collectible figurines, trading cards or blind bags, we’re seeing top brands like Pokémon, Mini Brands, Mini Verse and LOL Surprise continuing to grow.” ‘Kidulting’, she notes, is “huge and keeps growing”. “It’s for this reason we have the Toys R Us Fanvault, and a lot of what is on the shelves this year are meant for parents and kids to enjoy together. This includes the newest version of Twister and LEGO sets.”

The 2023 most popular toy guide also includes Squishmallows, Rainbocorns, and Magic Mixes, while the ‘tiny-fication’ of everything into collectible mini forms continues unabated. Some of the mega-trends that continue to be seen are toys that surprise, colour changing toys, pocket-size anything, and food creation toys.” Ultimately, Jacoby says parents can expect screen-free toys to top the list of trends and toys that encourage hands-on play and skill building. These include toys that suit all budgets. Toys R Us’ complete ‘top toy list’ for 2023 includes: