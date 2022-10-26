Health dept warns of increase in Covid-19 cases in four provinces

Scientists are warning the cases are highly driven by the sublineages of the Omicron variant that is the BA4 and the BA5.

Cape Town - The Health Department has urged South Africans to continue taking necessary Covid-19 precautions as cases rise.

The department announced that it was observing an increase as a result of less severe Omicron sub-variants.

Speaking to the SABC, the Health Department said that provinces with steady increase include the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

The department encouraged and also called on those who are unvaccinated to get their jabs and booster shots in order to fight the rise of Covid-19.