Healthcare worker bags R110 million Powerball jackpot, plans to holiday in Durban

A South African healthcare worker has bagged the R110 million Powerball. The biggest jackpot win for 2025 so far.

The woman purchased her winning ticket, through the FNB App with a R30 wager using the Quick Pick selection method. The draw took place on April 8, 2025. A regular participant in National Lottery games, the winner described the surreal moment when she realized she had won the jackpot.

“I saw a message from FNB about winning, but I didn’t immediately comprehend it,” she recalled. “Then I started receiving calls from an 087 number, but I ignored them, like I always do. The caller was persistent for a few days, and when I finally answered, it was the bank notifying me that I had won the Powerball jackpot." Speaking about how the money will change her life, the winner said:

“As a healthcare worker, our shifts are long and demanding. Many of us are burnt out, but we work extra hours just to make ends meet. Now, I can finally take time off to rest." She said she planned on securing the basics for her family - a home and car. "But I also want to enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures. I’ve never been able to take my kids on a holiday, so that’s definitely on my list. Nothing over the top, we’ll start with a trip to Durban.”

With her birthday around the corner, the winner shared that she had never had a real birthday party. “I won’t tell anyone, but I’ll know deep down that I’m celebrating something much bigger - a transformation that I only ever dreamt of." When asked if she plans to retire, the winner said healthcare wasn't just a profession, but a calling.