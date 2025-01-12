Heavy rain and strong winds anticipated as tropical storm Dikeledi approaches Mozambique

Tropical storm Dikeledi is expected to intensify over the next 24 hours to tropical cyclone status while approaching the Mozambique coast. According to meteorological service Météo-France, Dikeledi passed approximately 100km south of Mayotte at its closest approach around 9am Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). It is now moving away from the island, continuing its route towards the west-south-west.

“It is expected to slowly intensify over the next 24 hours to tropical cyclone status while approaching the Mozambican coast before curving its trajectory towards the south,” Météo-France stated. The meteorological service said the Nampula region, Mozambique is expected to experience degraded conditions as the system approaches. Landfall is not yet ruled out. “Heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous sea conditions with marine submersion are possible,” Météo-France said.

“In the following days, it should continue to intensify to the stage of an intense tropical cyclone and curve its trajectory towards the south-south-east, potentially threatening the south of the Malagasy coast from Wednesday or Thursday,” Météo-France added. Météo Madagascar said that at 3pm, Dikeledi was positioned 283km north of Besalampy. “The average wind is estimated at 90km/h, with gusts of 125km/h near its centre. It is moving towards the west-south-west at a speed of 34km/h,” Météo Madagascar said.