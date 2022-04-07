Heavy rain forecast for weekend with possible snowfall over Drakensberg

Durban – Snow may fall over parts of the Drakensberg mountain range at the end of the week, with heavy rain forecast over parts of the country, according to local weather outlets. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Lulama Pheme told IOL on Thursday, that snow is going to fall over the Lesotho area with a possibility of snow over Drakensberg.

“In the next three days, snowfall is expected over Lesotho. There is a possibility that it will reach Drakensberg towards the Eastern Cape side, but that is in an extreme case,” Pheme said. “There is going to be rain, cloudy with rain but snow over Lesotho.” Another local weather forecasting agency, Afri Weather, predicted that possible snowfall would hit the Eastern Cape mountainous region.

Afri Weather’s report suggested that heavy rainfall is expected over the north-eastern parts of South Africa from Friday into the weekend. A four-day rain forecast expected over parts of South Africa for the upcoming weekend. Image: Afri Weather/Facebook. “Heavy rainfall this weekend starting tomorrow with #snow is expected in Lesotho and parts of the Eastern Cape mountain areas (Barkly East),” Afri Weather said on Thursday. Snowing in Hillcrest Kwazulu Natal. First time ever pic.twitter.com/Y9HpYoWd5j — Keith (@brodie66051727) August 28, 2021 Last year an extreme cold-front which pushed its way into KwaZulu-Natal ended up with snow falling over areas like Kloof and Hillcrest, which was reported as strange at the time. Durban weather dropped to about 7ºC – 8ºC at the time.

