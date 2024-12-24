Help police solve the murder of a 41-year-old man in Gqeberha

Police in Gqeberha are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect involved in the murder of a man in Humewood on Saturday, December 21. It is believed that the 41-year-old victim, Lungisa Xhwegwa, was in the kitchen of his home together with his niece when a man knocked on the door.

After being allowed inside, the man asked for Xhwegwa by name and then requested that he step outside to talk. The victim followed him outside, after which the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot him in the chest. As Xhwegwa tried to escape, the shooter then fired three more shots at him, police said, and he was declared dead on the scene when authorities arrived. The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the motive for the crime is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.