Here are top tips to spot and prevent vascular disease

Cape Town – Thousands suffer in silence from vascular disease in South Africa. Vascular disease is a condition that affects the blood vessels in the body, ranging from the brain to the heart to the legs; if detected early, it can be treated.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to one of the country’s leading vascular surgeons, Dr Vinesh Padayachy, who aims to create awareness around this silent killer, many people only seek help when it’s too late. He said there is not much data in South Africa on the prevalence of vascular disease. Padayachy said the most common presentation of vascular disease is patients experiencing pain in their legs, non-healing ulcers or swelling of their legs.

However, the symptoms could be attributed to other causes, so it is thus important to obtain a proper diagnosis from a qualified medical professional. Padayachy, who practices from Durban’s Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, said it is crucial to raise awareness about vascular disease. He was part of a group of local experts to launch the South African Lymphatic and Venous Society (SALVS) in the hope of investigating the causes and effects of these diseases. He said lifestyle and genetics play a significant role in vascular disease.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol are often inherited and can contribute to the development of vascular disease. Lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor diet, and smoking can also increase the risk of developing vascular disease. “Therefore, it is crucial to adopt healthy lifestyle habits and to manage these risk factors effectively to prevent or slow down the progression of vascular disease,” Padayachy added. There are various types of vascular diseases and each presents with different symptoms depending on the affected blood vessels.

Story continues below Advertisement

Symptoms can range from non-healing ulcers to a stroke and he emphasises the importance of obtaining a proper diagnosis through clinical examination and history, physical examination, and diagnostic tests such as a Duplex Doppler scan, a CT scan, or an MRI scan. Padayachy, who specialises in non-invasive surgery, said treatment options for vascular disease are dependent on the case and type of disease. “Non-surgical options include lifestyle modifications and medications to alleviate symptoms, while surgical options may include open surgery; minimal invasive procedures, such as stent placement or angioplasty; or advanced techniques, such as the use of devices that can remove blockages and reduce the age of the affected vessels.

“Preventative care is crucial in managing vascular disease and managing risk factors, such as blood pressure, diabetes and smoking, can prevent or slow down the progression of the disease. “Over the last 20 years, there has been significant progress in vascular surgery, with a reduction in the number of open bypasses performed in favour of more minimally invasive procedures, such as stents and balloons,” Padayachy said. “Additionally, the use of advanced devices that can remove plaque from affected vessels is an exciting development that could revolutionise vascular surgery and further improve patient outcomes,” he said.

Patients showing early symptoms are urged to get treated. “Lifestyle and genetics both play a significant role in the development of the disease, and effective management of risk factors can prevent or slow down the progression of vascular disease. Here are five things to look out for: