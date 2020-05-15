Here's where SA's 785 new Covid-19 infections, 9 deaths came from

The total Covid-19 infections in South Africa now stands at 13 524, with 247 deaths.

The Western Cape, with a total of 7 235 confirmed infections, accounts for 57.7 percent of the confirmed cases in the country and 71.7 percent of the new cases.

The province is also responsible for eight of the nine Covid-19-related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for one.

Gauteng has the second-highest number of confirmed cases with 2 210 infections and the Eastern Cape third with 1 662.

A total of 421 555 tests have been conducted for the novel coronavirus to date, with 18 537 tests done in the past 24 hours.