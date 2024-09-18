Here’s which banking app the R107 million Powerball jackpot winner bought their ticket from

The National Lottery Ithuba has urged the winner of the whopping R107 million Powerball jackpot to come forward and claim their prize. The winner walks away with R107,768,939.00 from the September 13 draw.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking platform with a R90 wager, and the numbers were manually selected. “The winner has yet to claim this life-changing win and Ithuba is eager to meet the lucky individual,” Ithuba said in a statement on Tuesday. They said participants who play via banking platforms like FNB are encouraged to check their tickets and be vigilant for any notification from their bank.

They further explained: “While winnings below R249,000 are automatically paid into the winner’s account, those who win larger amounts, such as this jackpot, are required to visit an Ithuba office to claim their prize.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are excited to see how this incredible win will change someone's life, but the ticket holder has yet to step forward. “We urge the winner to check their ticket and respond promptly.