Here’s why MTN customers in Western Cape, Free State had no connection

Cape Town - Internet service provider MTN left some its customers in the Free State and Western Cape in the dark on Thursday morning. This caused chaos for many users who were getting ready to start the workday.

The downtime was caused by an outage which was reportedly due to an planned repair work. One of their clients slammed MTN for being “unavailable” when needed most. Carryn Wessels from Ottery works from home and her internet connection is usually gold.

However, after waking up on Thursday she flew into a panic as she had no service. “I've been a customer for five years. I realised I had no connection when I woke up at 5am this morning. “This has happened a few times before. I tried resetting the router. Nothing. I can't get hold of MTN. I can't even manage to hot-spot to my PC.

“I tried to call MTN seven times since 6am with no luck,” Wessels told IOL. She was not the only customer in the dark. According to News24, customers in parts of the Western Cape and Free State were affected by this outage.

The outage was due to urgent unplanned repair work, an MTN spokesperson said. The service provider stated it had teams restoring the network, which should be online by 9.20am. [email protected]

