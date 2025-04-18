Heroic rescue at Wilderness Beach: 18-year-old lifeguard honoured for saving a tourist from rip currents

Eighteen-year-old National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) lifeguard Channah van Coller was formally recognised on Wednesday for her courageous rescue of a UK tourist at Wilderness Beach in the Western Cape along the Garden Route earlier this year. In January, Van Coller rescued Darren Sutton, 59, from Northumberland in the UK after he got caught in a rip current for 45 minutes.

The NSRI said Sutton had entered the water at Wilderness Beach before the NSRI lifeguards, who were officially on duty for the George Municipality, began their shift. “Despite being an experienced swimmer, he quickly became caught in a rip current and was dragged over 100 metres out to sea. It was Darren’s wife, Linda Barret, who first noticed something was amiss and alerted the NSRI lifeguards, who were about to start their duty.” According to the NSRI, Van Coller immediately grabbed her fins and a rescue torpedo buoy and launched into the surf.

“Reaching Darren in the powerful current, she secured him and began the difficult swim back toward the beach. “Channah battled for over twenty minutes in challenging conditions before returning Darren safely to shore.” The NSRI added that Van Coller was also assisted by lifeguard squad leader Josh Scholtz.

Jonathan Britton, NSRI Wilderness Station Commander, said this was an extraordinary act of bravery. "From time to time, a rescue stands out—not merely for the skill and courage it demands—but for the deep impact it has on someone’s life. That day, Darren Sutton’s life was saved," he said. The NSRI chief executive officer’s Letter of Appreciation was presented to Van Coller by NSRI CEO Mike Vonk during a ceremony held in her honour at the NSRI Wilderness Sea Rescue base on Wednesday, 16 April.

Vonk praised Van Coller’s composure under pressure and lifesaving abilities: “Channah’s decisive action, physical endurance, and commitment to assisting others embody the spirit of service that defines the NSRI.” Britton said the NSRI is proud of the brave lifeguard. “Channah, we are incredibly proud of you, not only for your courage and composure in a moment of crisis, but for the example you set for your peers. Your actions reflect the very best of what we strive for at Sea Rescue.” During the ceremony, Van Coller credited NSRI Lifeguard Manager Mike Wood for his role in preparing her for moments like these: “His training is intense and gruelling; yet you walk away feeling empowered and capable of achieving more than you ever thought possible,” she said.

NSRI lifeguard Channah van Coller received a CEO’s Letter of Appreciation from NSRI CEO Mike Vonk for her courageous rescue of UK visitor Darren Sutton, who was caught in a rip current at Wilderness Beach in January 2025. Beginning her career in lifesaving as a nipper in surf lifesaving programs at the age of 12, Van Coller went on to qualify with Lifesaving South Africa as a lifeguard at the age of 14. She then volunteered at the beach until the age of 16, when she became a lifeguard for the NSRI. Van Coller said she is extremely grateful for the recognition. “I'm very honoured and grateful to be recognised for the act of bravery, but I think personally, that every lifeguard that is capable would have done the exact same thing in that situation and led with the example of making sure that everyone reaches the shore safely.”

She said she loves being a lifeguard despite the fact that it can be a difficult job at times. “I think it's the love for the beach and the ocean, and just being able to work with people, and seeing people from different countries come visit the beach, and inquire about where it's safe to swim,” said Van Coller. Van Coller expressed that what keeps her motivated is witnessing the excitement and anticipation in the children's eyes as they arrive at the beach as they take in the sight of the ocean and the waves. She also noted the smiles of families who spend their day enjoying the beach and each other's company.

“Just being able to make an impact in people's lives to make sure that everyone who arrives at the beach, leaves the beach,” she said. In a video interview, Sutton said after he made several difficult attempts to get back to shore, a feeling of helplessness came over him when he realised that he was not making progress. “At that moment it was like an angel appeared screaming at me calmly, ‘I’m going to throw you something, grab onto this and hold on tight,’” he said.