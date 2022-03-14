Higginson Highway shootout suspect still on the run

Durban – With four dead and one arrested, South African Police Service (SAPS) members in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal are still on the lookout for a suspect that fled the scene of a shootout on Higginson Highway earlier this month. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Nqobile Gwala yesterday confirmed that the suspect is still on the run.

According to reports, four suspected armed robbers were gunned down during a shootout with local private security company Marshall Security. THE BODY of a suspect can be seen in the back seat of the Mercedes-Benz that was involved in a shootout with a private security company. | Jehran Naidoo Independent Media. One suspect was injured and taken to hospital, according to police. Marshall security spokesperson Tyron Powell said at the time that its team spotted a wanted white Mercedes-Benz that was heading south on the N2. The team gave chase and then suspects opened fire.

“As the suspects approached the Higginson Highway off-ramp, they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck. They immediately exited the vehicle and opened fire on our Special Operation Team members. Our members returned fire, during which three suspects were shot dead and one was wounded. “Two suspects fled the scene on foot, and one was later found deceased on the N2 north-bound after the M1 off-ramp after succumbing to his injuries,” Powell said. ON THE right of the picture, towards the centre of the embankment, a suspect who succumbed to his injuries is covered with a space blanket. | Jehran Naidoo Independent Media Swarming with police and tactical units, the scene at Higginson Highway the day of the shooting looked like a movie set with bullet casings and dead bodies sprawled across the road.

A video by a motorist passing the scene shows a bloody-bullet riddled white sedan with the front end smashed in. At the time, Gwala said investigations found that the Mercedes-Benz was used in a number of robberies in Durban and Richards Bay. “The recovered vehicle was hijacked in Pinetown during December 2021. Signal jamming devices were also found inside the suspect’s vehicle. One of the suspects managed to flee the scene and is still being sought by police. Charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and possession of a stolen vehicle are being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS,” Gwala said.

