High probability of load shedding, Eskom cautions on evening peak

Cape Town – While no load shedding was immediately anticipated, Eskom warned on Thursday that there was a ’’high probability’’ should any further capacity be lost. In a statement, Eskom indicated that the system was severely constrained. “In order to get through the evening peak, we urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. “This capacity shortage has been caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses, in addition to generation units that are already placed in planned maintenance,” the power utility said. “We currently have 7 532MW on planned maintenance, while another 10 853MW of capacity is out on unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.

“We urge the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly in order to assist Eskom to reduce the risk of load shedding.”

Yesterday, Eskom reminded South Africans that there is a high probability of load shedding between now and September next year.

Exactly a year ago, the power utility implemented stage 6 load shedding citing capacity issues.

Eskom has been deliberately cutting electricity to many communities across the country in an effort to ease pressure on the already constrained grid.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said while maintenance was under way at power stations, the risk of rotational power cuts was high.

“There remains a high risk of load shedding during this period going all the way to around September 2021 when we will start seeing big improvements in the system.”

IOL