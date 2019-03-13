File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The risk of rotational load shedding remains high for the next few days, Eskom said on Wednesday. "The risk of load shedding remains high for the next few days, but it will only be implemented if absolutely necessary," Eskom said in a statement.

"The power system remains tight and vulnerable and while Eskom is making every effort to return generating units online in order to limit load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice should there be a significant shift in plant performance. This could include a significant loss in generating plant due to unplanned technical breakdowns."

Eskom said it has not implemented rotational load shedding since February 15.

The power utility continued to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly and to switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.

African News Agency (ANA)