‘Historical’ R90 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs on Wednesday

A staggering estimated R90million Lotto jackpot is up for grabs on Wednesday night. National Lottery Ithuba said the jackpot is the second biggest lotto jackpot in the history of the South African Lottery.

The largest payout to date was the R110 million Lotto jackpot, which was won by not one, not two, but four people in 2018. Each person walked away with R27.5 million. Three of the winners purchased their tickets from retail stores in Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal, while the fourth winner played using the FNB banking App. The youngest winner, aged 19, played Lotto for the first time.

Speaking about Wednesday’s draw (July 31), Ithuba said this is possible after the Lotto has rolled over 24 consecutive times. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they were proud to be leading the digitisation of the National Lottery. “Thanks to the convenience of digital platforms, participants enjoy the convenience of buying National Lottery tickets through various platforms.”

Ithuba reminded players that they need to be 18 years and older and that winners of R50,000 and more receive trauma counselling and financial advice from Ithuba at no cost. “Our aim is to create winners that are equipped to make sound financial decisions, ensuring the sustainability of their newly found wealth. “As the Operator, not only are we committed to responsible play, we are also committed to responsible winning through our winner services package,” concluded Mabuza.