‘HMPV not mysterious or new virus’: NICD says virus not unique to China and has been present in South Africa

The human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus causing symptoms similar to the common cold or influenza, which has caused an outbreak in the People’s Republic of China is not new and neither is it mysterious. IOL has previously reported that China is experiencing a significant rise in infections, and the outbreak has sparked concerns, with reports of overcrowded hospitals and panic on social media platforms in countries including South Africa.

Misinformation, fear-mongering and conspiracies have skyrocketed in South Africa, particularly with the word “China” being among the top trending topics of discussion on social media platforms including X. However, Prof Cheryl Cohen, head of the Center for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there is nothing peculiar about the outbreak in China. “This in not a mystery virus, it is a virus that we know about and we have known about for many years. It causes respiratory illness in South Africa and all over the world every year. This time of the year, it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere and China falls in the northern hemisphere, similar to the United States and Europe. Now it is their winter season and not surprisingly, in their winter season they are seeing an increase in respiratory illness as we do in South Africa, our winter season” Cohen said in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“There is an increase in respiratory illness and one of them is the human metapneumovirus. It is not the only virus that they have picked up. This is not an unexpected event and this is not a mystery virus. It is one of the normal respiratory viruses that we see.” Online research by IOL showed that the HMPV was initially identified by a research group in the Netherlands in the year 2001. However, Cohen said it is most probable that before being identified in Netherlands 24 years ago, the virus existed for many years before that.

“This virus, the human metapneumovirus is not like Covid. In 2001, it was the first time it was identified, but it did not emerge in 2001. When we look back at samples before 2001 we see that the virus has been around for a long, long time. It was just that nobody had discovered it. There is lots of viruses that cause colds and flue, probably there is still some that we don’t know about. “So this virus was discovered in the Netherlands in the 2000s but actually it had been around for a long time. It is very different from Covid or some kind of new virus that emerges. It is actually a virus that has been around forever,” she said. The veteran medical expert said at this stage, no risk is posed to South Africa.

“In terms of the risk to us, I really do not think at this stage it represents a risk to South Africa. The World Health Organisation has assessed the level of respiratory illness in China to actually be within normal range. In other words, it is not more than they would see in a typical winter season. This virus in not unexpected to occur among other viruses in the winter season,” she told the broadcaster. “We have it in South Africa and it circulates in South Africa throughout the year, occasionally increasing and decreasing. We don’t really need to worry about importation of this virus, because in fact, it is already around. Now it is our summer and summer is not our respiratory (infections) seasons and so typically we do not expect any large respiratory outbreak at this time of the year. Like many other viruses, Cohen said majority of infected people suffer mild illness characterised by colds and flu.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressing a press conference in Beijing. Picture: Foreign Ministry of China. Responding to questions last week, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press conference in Beijing that Chinese authorities have outlined plans to counter respiratory which often spread during winter. “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. Recently, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China held a press conference to share information about the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in China during the winter time,” she said.

“The diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared with the previous year. I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China.” China is South Africa’s leading trade partner and a key political ally, with extensive movement of goods and people between people of the two countries. [email protected]