Home Affairs launches high-tech border security measures to curb R100bn illicit trade

The Department of Home Affairs has introduced new technologies at the country's borders ahead of the Easter weekend. This was after Minister Leon Schreiber last week unveiled drone fleets and body-worn camera technology that would be rolled out by the Border Management Authority (BMA), in a bid to combat corruption and secure the borders.

Schreiber announced that the department launched four advanced aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, and 40 body-worn cameras. These newly introduced technologies are expected to be deployed for the first time over the Easter weekend. South Africa shares borders with countries such as Lesotho, Botswana, Swaziland, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

However, the country’s borders have faced numerous challenges, including illegal migration, cross-border crime and slow border crossings. These issues are exacerbated by porous borders, corruption and inadequate infrastructure with cross-border crime includes illicit trade, smuggling and human trafficking. Allegations of corruption, police misconduct and collusion between law enforcement and criminal groups are also frequent. In November 2022, six police officers in Limpopo were arrested for accepting bribes to create a “safe passage” for smugglers to enter the country illegally, while in possession of illicit cigarettes.

The 2019 report conducted by the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT) found that although the country has made considerable strides in economic and social development since the mid-1990s, it still faces a number of challenges, including a significant threat from illicit trade. From smuggling, counterfeiting and tax evasion, to illegal mining and the trafficking of humans and wildlife, illicit trade holds back South Africa’s economic and social progress. Every year, rampant illicit trade robs Africa and South Africa in particular of massive amounts of capital critical to ensuring economic development and improving living conditions for citizens. The report also cited that some of the problems can be attributed to the many, long and porous borders with multiple country entry points. In 2023, TRACIT reported that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) estimated that illicit trade cost the country’s economy R100 billion every year.

The organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which is part of the newly formed Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF), welcomed the use of drone technology and body-worn cameras, saying not enough has been done to curb the porous borders and import and export challenges, which have placed enormous pressure on the country's limited resources as well as lost taxes and excise duties from illicit trade and product importation. "We believe that if these initiatives are successful, more funds should be allocated to protect South Africa from these losses and challenges incurred accordingly," said CEO Wayne Duvenage. According to the department, the drones are equipped with advanced night vision cameras, including thermal detection technology.

They are powered by artificial intelligence, enabling the devices to recognise and lock onto heat sources - moving people and vehicles. They can travel at speeds up to 43 kilometres per hour and are capable of operating in remote rural areas, without GPS and even underground. The drones launch within 15 seconds, are durable and waterproof, and capable of operating under all weather conditions, says the department.

Schreiber said the BMA is undertaking world-class training to equip eight officers to become expert drone pilots. He said the officers would operate the devices on a shift-basis, and would move around different ports in the country. “Additionally, following a successful operational partnership over the festive season, the BMA will again partner with the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, which will avail five more drones to the BMA during the Easter period,” Schreiber said. Between July 2024 and April 2025, the department dismissed 33 officials for various offences, including fraud, corruption and sexual misconduct.