Hooray! The R128 million Powerball jackpot has finally been won by not one person, but two

The Powerball jackpot of R128 million has finally been won. Two people picked the winning numbers and will each walk away with an amount of R64,460,746.18.

The Powerball rose to R128 million after 20 consecutive roll overs. National Lottery Ithuba said that by Wednesday morning, none of the winners had come forward. Interestingly one person chose five correct numbers in the Powerball and will walk away with R727,672.40.

The R60 million Powerball Plus jackpot has rolled over again for 22nd consecutive time. The jackpot for the October 20 draw stands at an estimated R64 million. In January, one person walked away with R72,989,769.37 in the Powerball jackpot from the January 10 draw.

This was followed by an unemployed Johannesburg mother who won a staggering R75 million for the March 17 draw. National Lottery Ithuba said the winner purchased her ticket at Spar Kingfisher. She told Ithuba that she played the games only when she could.