In a world of rapidly advancing technology, artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as one of the most transformative forces, reshaping industries far and wide, including media. During a compelling interview with Wang Lei from Xinhua, Dr Iqbal Survé—a pioneering South African entrepreneur and media mogul—shared his insights on the profound impact AI is having on societal development, media transformation, and the future of journalism.

The Impact of AI on Society and Daily Life When asked about the broader societal implications of AI, Dr. Survé highlighted that its significance transcends technology. “AI is really an important development in the world today, not just for the media,” he stated. “For the first time, we have the ability to process large amounts of information, see patterns, and predict important outcomes.” Dr. Survé shed light on how AI is poised to revolutionise every facet of human life, from sociology and psychology to healthcare and education. AI's potent predictive capabilities facilitate systems to function with an extraordinary level of precision that was once unimaginable. “It’s not just a technological achievement, it’s something that will deeply influence the future of humanity,” he added.

Drawing a parallel to the advent of the internet, Dr. Survé underscored that we are experiencing a pivotal historical moment, destined to reshape technological and sociological landscapes. Media Transformation in the AI Era On the subject of the media industry, Dr. Survé emphasised that AI’s influence on journalism is extensive and transformative. “Media transformation and AI should not be seen as separate from the transformation happening across industries,” he asserted. According to him, AI’s essential role in media revolves around content—how it is processed, packaged, and presented.

“Journalists will no longer engage in the same tasks as before. With AI’s capacity to generate content from multiple inputs at lightning speed, journalism will evolve,” Dr. Survé noted. The future will witness a shift towards more investigative journalism or, as Dr. Survé aptly put it, “the story behind the story.” While AI can create the structural foundation for content, the subtleties, emotions, and human elements of stories will still necessitate human insight. “The mundane work will be led to the supercomputers of AI, freeing up journalists to focus on what they do best, telling compelling stories,” Dr. Survé explained.

Opportunities and Challenges for Journalism As AI continues to redefine the media landscape, Dr. Survé acknowledged the dual spectrum of opportunities and challenges for journalism. One of the most pressing challenges, he highlighted, is the necessity to abandon outdated methodologies. “The biggest challenge is that the old way of doing things has to be done away with,” he stressed, highlighting the need to embrace new roles for journalism in the AI age.

Conversely, the opportunities AI ushers in are substantial. “With AI, we can produce smarter content tailored to specific audiences,” Dr. Survé elaborated. Media companies are no longer constrained to offering generalised content; they can now target individuals, groups, and regions with highly specific and relevant material. This ability to personalise content for niche audiences marks a significant leap forward for the industry, unlocking new potentials for media engagement and influence.

AI at the World Media Summit The theme of this year’s World Media Summit, "AI and Media Transformation," aligns seamlessly with Dr. Survé’s vision for the future of journalism. Expressing his enthusiasm for the summit hosted by Xinhua in Xinjiang, China, Dr. Survé praised its focus on AI. “AI is going to change journalism forever, in a very positive way,” he remarked, commending China’s proactive embrace of AI in media and other sectors.

Dr. Survé anticipates that the insights gained from the summit, particularly from Chinese companies leading AI development, will catalyse the global modernisation of journalism. “It will be a pivotal moment in the history of media and journalism, particularly in the global south among progressive forces,” he predicted. A Vision for the Future of Media Concluding the interview, Dr. Survé expressed his excitement for the World Media Summit and lauded Xinhua for hosting the event.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those media organisations that have embraced modernity and shared humanity,” he remarked. With AI poised to revolutionise journalism and media, Dr. Survé’s message to the world is clear: “World Media Summit, see you in China! See you in Xinjiang!” Dr. Iqbal Survé’s insights make it evident that, although AI presents challenges to traditional journalism, it also offers boundless opportunities for innovation. The ability to utilise AI to craft tailored, high-quality content exemplifies the future of media, urging journalists to focus on uncovering the deeper stories that AI alone cannot tell.