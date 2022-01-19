How convenient is Pick n Pay’s vehicle licence disc renewal service?

CAPE TOWN - Pick n Pay’s vehicle licence disc renewal service offers motorists the ability to avoid long lines and have your licence disc delivered to your door. But how does it compare to similar services like that of payCity and local municipality e-services? Pick n Pay’s service explained Pick n Pay boasts a three-step simple process in order to have your vehicle licence disc renewal delivered to your door.

Step 1: You can either register your cellphone number at a Pick n Pay branch, or via their online portal.

Step 2: Once registered, you are required to set up a profile. This involves uploading a clear image of your ID, proof of residence and a copy of your existing licence disc.

Step 3: After your profile is set up and you have followed the process, motorists are required to visit their nearest Pick n Pay to make your payment using the cellphone number registered as the reference. Your licence disc will then be delivered to your stipulated residence within 10 business days. Cost and convenience: In additional to your licence disc renewal charge, Pick n Pay charges R345 which is classified as “a licence disc renewal admin fee” as well as a R99 delivery fee. The convenience factor diminishes because you need to go in store to make your payment. However, the service is open to the whole of South Africa and considering the number of participating stores - which includes Pick n Pay Liquor, Clothing, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets and Express stores means it is easily accessible to the public.

The list of at least 1 400 participating outlets can be found here. payCity’s service explained PayCity offers the same service which allows for online licence disc renewals, allowing motorists to skip the queue. Step 1: Register via its website which is said to take up to six minutes - this includes the same information needed by Pick n Pay.

Step 2: Make your payment via the same portal.

Step 3: Await delivery for between 5-12 business days after the application has been deemed successful Cost and convenience

If your vehicle licence disc has not expired, payCity charges an additional “Convenience/Renewal fee” on top of your licence disc amount. IOL consulted the company’s customer service on Wednesday which informs the convenience fee is R99 that includes delivery. However, payCity’s service is only available to those in Gauteng and Cape Town’s metro - excluding the rest of South Africa Local municipality e-services explained Only certain municipalities offer the ability for motorists to renew their vehicle licence disc without having to be there in person. City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and eThekwini Municipality e-service platform does not offer licence disc renewal, and the City of Cape Town (CoCT) e-service platform does.

Step 1: Set up your profile on CoCT’s e-service portal Step 2: Select the “service activation” tab and then scroll down to activate “Vehicle licensing” if it is not active. Step 3: Fill out your personal information as well as a picture of your ID and then wait for your application to activate the service to be processed - a timeline that is not stipulated

Step 4: You will then receive a confirmation message once you register for your vehicle licence disc renewal confirmation of the price and where to pay. Step 5: After IOL spoke to CoCT customer service on Wednesday, it is revealed your licence disc will take up to 10 working days to receive the new licence disc Cost and convenience:

There are no additional costs beside the amount of your licence disc renewal. However, Wheels24 reported in June 2021, “Readers have been waiting months and months just to be registered, then even longer to receive the new disc. We are happy for the one out of 10 that has a speedy process, but they are the minority”. CoCT e-service is said to be so unresponsive, motorists are advised to begin the process three to four months before their licence disc expires.