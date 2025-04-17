'How do I report a water fault to eThekwini?' - Here is what you need to know

EThekwini Municipality is the third largest metropolitan in South Africa with a population of over 3.4 million and closely behind the City of Johannesburg and the City of Cape Town. The vibrant Durban boasts unparalleled beauty in its beaches, tropical climate, and the warm nature of its people. However, it is not without its issues which include service delivery, water and sanitation crisis and crime.

Many citizens who encounter problems may not know how to contact the municipality to ask for assistance with the persistent issues. One of the most searched for queries regarding water in the area on Google are: What is the water crisis in eThekwini Municipality? The eThekwini Municipality is suffering a water crisis due to fast population increase, ageing infrastructure, and excessive water consumption, which has resulted in water restriction in some regions. Water losses owing to leaks, illegal connections, and billing inefficiencies all contribute to the problem.

How do I report a water fault to eThekwini? Residents in eThekwini can report water defects by calling the Water Services Helpline at 080 13 13 013 or toll-free at 080 311 1111. Alternatively, you may report water problems using WhatsApp at 073 148 3477. Additionally, you can contact [email protected] or report an issue online via the eThekwini Municipality website or mobile app.

How do I contact eThekwini stormwater department? To report potholes, clogged stormwater drains, missing manhole covers, and other engineering issues, call 080 131 3013 or email [email protected]. IOL News