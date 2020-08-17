How to ensure an ’alcohol safe’ SA

Cape Town – The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) is worried about a possible sudden increase in alcohol-related harm on the opening of outlets tomorrow, proposing certain measures that would ensure an ’’alcohol safe’’ country. The crime stats for the period between April 1 2019 and March 31 2020 showed that a total of 1 430 murders were linked to alcohol or drugs. The effect of alcohol or drugs also impacted a total of 1 294 cases of attempted murder and 19 843 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. While SAAPA SA backs the restriction of off-consumption sales to limited hours (Monday to Thursday from 9am-5pm), it would have preferred to see the number of days reduced from four to three. Another concern is the potential for a spike in Covid-19 infections and in the demand for trauma beds in hospitals, as was the case when the ban on alcohol sales was lifted during the lockdown previously.

There are fears the relaxing of restrictions on on-consumption outlets could contribute to the renewed spread of the virus, with the ’’vagueness of the conditions surrounding the lifting of the alcohol restrictions’’ being another bugbear.

SAAPA SA said in a statement on Monday that, together with other bodies like the SA Medical Research Council, it has consistently suggested to the National Coronavirus Command Council that allowing access to alcohol should be accompanied by stringent new measures to limit the potential levels of alcohol-related harm.

At the same time, it ’’supports the difficult decision made by government to move South Africa to Level 2 under the State of Disaster’’ and the decision to lift the suspension on the sale and consumption of alcohol ’’in order to relieve the economic strain that has been taken across the country by businesses, large and small, including those that are part of the alcohol supply and distribution chain’’.

’’Restricting operating hours to 10pm each day is a good decision, but there is no clarity as to whether on-consumption outlets can stay open seven days a week,’’ SAAPA SA said.

’’It is known that the rate of alcohol-related violence and car crashes increases over weekends, so we believe it would make more sense to restrict the sale of alcohol by on-consumption outlets to Monday to Thursday, in line with the conditions for off-consumption outlets.

’’There are a number of other proposals that have been made by SAAPA SA and others, some of which were even advanced by the alcohol industry in their submissions around 1 June and in the apparently still-born Social Compact that was being negotiated by the government, business, labour and community partners in NEDLAC.

These include the following:

Availability

Limit the operating times (hours and days of the week) of all alcohol outlets

No new licences pending an assessment of alcohol density levels

Raise minimum drinking age (already proposed in the Liquor Amendment Bill, 2016) and all sales conditional on production of an ID document

No deliveries by drivers not directly employed by an outlet with an off-consumption licence

Industry to implement a point-of-production to point-of-sale alcohol product tracking system to stop sales to unlicensed outlets and the sale of counterfeit products and other concoctions

Support alternative income generation options for home-based unlicensed outlets that will never meet licensing requirements – the level 2 concessions only apply to licensed outlets

Drink-driving countermeasures

Reduce BAC levels for drivers (already in Road Traffic Amendment Bill, 2015)

Increase police patrols (random breath testing)

Test blood alcohol after all serious motor vehicle collisions

Require ignition locks to be fitted in cases of persons convicted of drink driving offences

Screening and brief interventions

Increase screening for hazardous and harmful drinking in primary health care clinics; emergency and trauma units; and HIV, TB and chronic disease services

Provide evidence-based brief interventions in these settings and, where necessary, referral to more intensive treatment

Improve access to evidence-based alcohol use disorder (AUD) treatment

Improve access to medication-assisted treatment (diazepam, Vitamin B12, Disulfiram, Naltrexone)

Ensure integrated care for AUD and mental health comorbidities

Restrictions on advertising and packaging

Ban all alcohol advertising except at points of sale

Do not permit sports or cultural sponsorships by alcohol companies

Ensure that products/packaging including information on calories, number of standard drinks and visible warning (words/pictures covering at least 1/8th of the total label area)

Ban sale of alcohol in larger containers: limit to 500ml for beers/ciders, 750ml for spirits and wine

No special offers allowing individuals to buy more for less

Increase and equalise excise tax benchmarks for alcohol in South Africa (currently 23% of the retail sales price of wine, 38% of beer and 48% of spirits) to make alcohol less affordable

Consider minimum pricing per unit of pure alcohol, e.g. R8 – R10 per unit minimum

Better surveillance

Make alcohol-related trauma a notifiable condition at trauma units using biomarkers or validated clinical assessment tools

’’These measures will not only help to reduce risk under Covid-19,’’ SAAPA SA said.

’’They will also lay the foundation for the establishment of an alcohol-safe South Africa post-Covid-19. Long-outstanding alcohol-related bills must be processed urgently by Parliament and made law.

’’Create an environment in which individuals will be encouraged to treat alcohol with caution as the potentially dangerous drug that it is.

’’South Africa’s pre-existing challenges with alcohol-related harm have been highlighted by Covid-19.

’’It’s an opportunity for government and society to establish a new and better ‘normal’ in our relationship with alcohol, in the interest of the health, safety and well-being of all.’’

