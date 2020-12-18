How to help slow down infection rate of Covid-19 second wave

Cape Town – Most South Africans are aware of the national emergency to help bring the resurgence of the coronavirus under control.

The additional restrictions imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa from December 16 to January 3 will not succeed, however, if South Africans do not follow the basic precautions, such as wearing masks, practising social distancing, washing their hands and sanitising, as the president highlighted.

It is easy to lower one’s guard during the festive season, but, for one, it is important to ensure that the sanitiser being used – when soap and water are not available – contains the required levels of alcohol to mitigate the risks of the virus.

Lovelace Mkhwanazi, Quality Control Manager and Regulations for Sanitouch, Infection Protection Products, warns: “The problem is that consumers are being hoodwinked into a false sense of security, believing they are being sprayed with a reputable sanitising fluid when that may not actually be the case.”

Generally, consumers should be looking for sanitisers bearing the SABS 490 mark printed on the bottles. Using accredited and tested products will help South Africa to beat the second wave of the pandemic.