How to switch your SASSA SRD grant payments to TymeBank

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has outlined a clear process for beneficiaries who wish to receive their R370 SRD grant through TymeBank. SASSA encouraged beneficiaries to ensure that their banking details are accurate and up-to-date to avoid delays in receiving their payments.

“TymeBank offers easy access to your funds at no extra cost, making it a great choice for SASSA grant recipients,” SASSA said. To switch to TymeBank, beneficiaries must first open an account at a TymeBank kiosk, which can be found in popular retail outlets. “Visit the kiosk during working hours for assistance with opening your account,” the agency said.

Once the account is set up and verified, the next step is to visit the nearest SASSA office with your ID, proof of your TymeBank account, and your SASSA card. “Request a Banking Details Change Form, fill it out with your new TymeBank details, and submit it with the required documents,” SASSA advised. SASSA also urged beneficiaries to track their application via the SRD portal.

“Visit the official SASSA SRD website and log in with your ID and cellphone number to monitor the status of your banking update,” the agency said. It may take up to seven working days for the new details to be processed. SASSA has reminded grant recipients to ensure their bank accounts are active and their personal details match across all documents to avoid delays.